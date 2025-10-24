DT
As part of ease of doing business, state govt simplifies CLU process

As part of ease of doing business, state govt simplifies CLU process

Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
The change of land use (CLU) permission process is set to be simplified and made hassle-free in Haryana. As part of its ease of doing business initiative, the Nayab Singh Saini government has simplified grant of change of land use (CLU) permissions with now, the authorities insisting on only three documents.

Rolled as part of the “compliance reduction and deregulation docket under ease of doing business” initiative of the Centre, the new decision will go a long way in instilling transparency besides expediting the process for getting the CLU.

An order issued by Amit Khatri, Director, Town and Country Planning, said now applicants would only be required to submit three documents with the application forms for the grant of CLU. These include ownership documents, project report indicating detailed site dimensions, approach to the site and existing features on the land and the indemnity bond duly supported by the authorisation letter/board resolution in favour of the authorised signatory.

Currently, to get a CLU in Haryana, besides the ownership documents like sale deed, ‘jamabandi’, mutation certificate, Sajra plan, other specific documents such as house tax/property tax receipts are required. Apart from that, no-objection certificates (NOCs) from relevant departments like pollution control, fire and others depending on the land's location and proposed use are also needed to get the CLU. Environment clearance may also be required for getting the CLU.

Reacting to the decision, Rajeev Jaitly, Media Adviser to CM, asserted that the BJP government was committed to instilling transparency in the CLU process. “The new decision is in line with BJP government’s ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ policy and will prove to be milestone in the ease of doing business in Haryana,” he added.

