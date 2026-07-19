As power demand surges, DHBVN MD orders swift response to consumers complaints

Amid a sharp rise in electricity demand and growing public protests over power outages, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Managing Director (MD) Vikram Singh has directed field staff to ensure a prompt response to complaints related to power supply and to closely monitor electricity distribution in their respective areas.

Advertisement

Electricity demand in the DHBVN area continued to rise during July, with the Nigam recording its highest daily power consumption of the month at 1,763.70 lakh units (LUs) on Saturday.

Advertisement

Taking serious note of recent public protests over the power crisis, the MD has directed the Superintending Engineers (Operations) in the circles of both DHBVN and UHBVN to closely monitor the power situation as nodal officers and take timely action.

Advertisement

“In case of any power crisis or public unrest, immediate steps should be taken to resolve the issue, and senior officers should be informed without delay,” the management of the power utilities stated on Saturday.

The utilities also warned that any negligence or laxity would invite disciplinary action against the concerned officer of the operations wing.

Advertisement

A DHBVN spokesperson said that power demand has been increasing steadily. On July 17, the demand stood at 1,732.16 LUs and rose to 1,763.70 LUs the following day.

According to the Nigam, this represents an increase of about 37.56 per cent compared to the 1,282.10 LUs consumed on July 18 last year.

The Nigam stated that the Delhi Zone accounted for 1,065.53 LUs, while the Hisar Zone consumed 698.17 LUs.

Among the circles, Gurugram-II recorded the highest consumption at 307.53 LUs, followed by Faridabad (277.23 LUs), Gurugram-I (200.79 LUs), Sirsa (154.13 LUs) and Fatehabad (153.93 LUs).

According to DHBVN, the continued rise in temperature and humidity has kept electricity demand at a high level.