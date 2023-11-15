As probe began, Jind principal took 50 girls on 3-day trip to 'influence' them

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 14

Even after the district authorities got a letter regarding sexual harassment of several girls, the accused principal of Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district and some teachers took about 50 girl students on a three-day trip (from October 25-27) to Amritsar and the Attari border.

The shocking fact came to light during an interaction with some of the students who went on the trip. The district authorities, including the Education Department, had started an investigation against the principal on October 25 on the basis of the letter. On October 27, the Additional Chief Secretary ordered his suspension.

Sources revealed to The Tribune that while most of the girls were unaware about the probe, the principal and other teachers were apparently aware of it. “The teachers looked upset and behaved in a bizarre way with us on the trip,” one of the students said, adding that they had started the journey on October 25 evening and returned on October 27. Officials of the district administration and the Education Department remained tight-lipped about the development despite repeated queries.

The sources said besides the principal, a male teacher and about five or six female teachers had gone on the trip. The sources indicated that the principal had tried to influence the victims to stay mum if any inquiry team approached them.

Deputy Commissioner M Imran Raza maintained that he did not have the exact dates of the school trip. “Since the principal had not taken approval either from the district administration or the Education Department for the tour, I do not remember the dates,” he said. After his suspension on October 27, the police registered a case against the principal under provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act. He was arrested on November 4. He is currently in judicial custody.

