As RERA failed to act, Haryana cancels licence of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt. Ltd and takes over its project land

Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has cancelled the licence of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. for setting up an Affordable Group Housing colony over 7.5 acres in village Baburpur, Sector 109, Gurugram.

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Director, TCPD, Amit Khatri, mentioned in his order, dated August 7, that “the entire license land/building of the said colony is deemed to vest with the Government” and enforced a bar on creation of third party rights by the licensee.

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The licence no. 6 of 2016 for Affordable Group Housing colony was valid only up to June 15, 2021.

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As per the Affordable Housing Policy 2013, projects shall be completed within four years from the approval of building plans or grant of environmental clearance, whichever is later. The building plans of the colony were approved on September 26, 2016, but the builder failed to carry out the development in the stipulated time.

The department noted that no substantial construction was carried out on the site. Several show-cause notices were issued to the builder and an opportunity of a personal hearing was also granted. The department also issued a notice on outstanding External Development Charges (EDC) dues to the company in 2021.

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There were complaints against the builder about its projects in Sector 69 and Sector 70 of Gurugram as well.

Director, TCPD, in his order noted that various complaints were received from the allottees regarding non-delivery of possession of their flats. “… Senior Town Planner, Gurugram had reported that a large number of complaints regarding the delay in completion of the projects for which licences stands granted by Department including the present licence i.e. Licence No. 06 of 2016 in Sector-109 and Licence no. 28 of 2018 in Sector-69, GMUC (Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex),” observed the Director’ order.

The department held a review meeting on February 6, 2023, wherein no representative of the company appeared. The department then suspended the licence of the Affordable Group Housing, as well as other two other licences of the builder, vide an order dated February 23, 2023.

Haryana State Enforcement Bureau registered an FIR on August 31, 2025, against the builder. Subsequently, the Directorate of Enforcement, New Delhi, vide their letters informed the Department that an investigation has been conducted against Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav in respect of three licences, granted in 2016, 2018 and 2019. It has further been alleged that the company “has violated various licence conditions, Affordable Housing Policy provisions, RERA provisions and statutory guidelines while generating proceeds of crime and diverting homebuyers’ funds.”

Director, TCPD, observed that in view of the continued default of the licencee, prolonged non-execution of the project and failure of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) to address the grievances of the allottees, and the “absence of effective monitoring of statutory provision of RERA Act and resolution of the matter by HARERA under the RERA framework”, the department “is constrained to exercise the statutory powers vested in it under Section 8 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 in accordance with Rule 18 of the Rules, 1976.”

Meanwhile, on March 2, Expressway Towers Gurugram Buyers Association on behalf of the allottees of the project sought intervention of the Department for completion of the project through appointment of a third-party agency.

After giving an opportunity of personal hearing to the builder, the Director ordered the cancellation of the licence, and said that “in spite of making allotment and receiving payments from allottees, no construction has been executed at the site. This shows mischief with the Government authorities as well as with the collaborator and betrayal of the terms and conditions of the licence and agreement executed with the Department as well as with the allottees.”

Now, under Rule 19 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules, 1976, Director will request, in writing, to the District Magistrate to hand over the possession of project land.

After an inquiry, the Director may, for the purposes of completion of project, invite bids from third party entities to take over the colony or part of it along with assets and liabilities and honour all such existing contractual obligations of the defaulting colonizer.