As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 13

With no headway after several rounds of talks between protesting farmers and administration, hundreds of farmers spent the Monday night on the National Highway-44 at Pipli.

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and the release of the arrested farmers.

Various farmer unions have already announced that they were ready for a long haul and would continue to block the NH-44 till their demands were met.

A fresh round of talks is expected to be held between the district administration and farmer leaders at around 10am on Tuesday.