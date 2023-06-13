As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 13
With no headway after several rounds of talks between protesting farmers and administration, hundreds of farmers spent the Monday night on the National Highway-44 at Pipli.
They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and the release of the arrested farmers.
Various farmer unions have already announced that they were ready for a long haul and would continue to block the NH-44 till their demands were met.
A fresh round of talks is expected to be held between the district administration and farmer leaders at around 10am on Tuesday.
