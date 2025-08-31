As Tangri water recedes from Ambala colonies, residents struggle with sludge left behind

A day after witnessing severe waterlogging due to overflowing Tangri, residents living in the colonies situated on the riverbed and adjoining areas, were seen cleaning the sludge accumulated in houses and streets.

The residents said the floodwater had ruined furniture, clothes and electronic items in houses. Though, the water has receded from majority of the areas, residents are fear-stricken with hovering dark clouds and intermittent drizzling.

A large number of people had shifted their belongings to roofs and other safer places, and spent the night on the road, protecting their belongings.

Water had entered several colonies, including Lucky Nagar, Aman Nagar, New Tagore Garden, Viakspuri, Sonia Colony, Prabhu Prem Puram, Rampur, Sareshri and Chandpura.

At Lucky Nagar, Saleem, a labourer, said: “I have suffered a heavy loss again. The majority of household items and clothes are ruined by sludge. The weather continues to be unfavourable. There are dark clouds and light drizzling. We have spent the last night on the road. We just hope there is no more rain in the region as we are yet to get the houses cleaned.”

Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Aman Nagar, said: “The water has drained out from the rooms, but there is still a huge amount of sludge in the houses and the street.”

The Tangri river recorded over 38,000 cusecs on Friday, which was more than the maximum discharge recorded in 2023, when the river had caused floods in colonies and industrial area of Ambala Cantonment.

Irrigation Department JE Harpreet Singh said: “The water has receded. Around 8,000 cusecs discharge has been recorded on Saturday evening. Breached embankments will be repaired once the water level decreases further.”

Meanwhile, various social and religious organisations were seen providing food and water to the affected families.

Ambala Cantonment SDM Vinesh Kumar said: “The water level in the river will reduce further. The water from the majority of the colonies has also receded. The municipal council and the fire department have started the process to clean the sludge from the streets. Two colonies (Vikas Puri and Sonia Colony) in the low-lying areas have been identified where the water is still stagnant. Directions have been issued to the departments concerned to drain out the water with the help of pumps.”

Ambala Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma held a meeting with the officials to take the stock of the situation. Meanwhile, the Markanda river continued to flow through agricultural fields and connecting roads in villages in Shahabad of Kurukshetra. Paddy and sugarcane farmers have been staring at losses due to the submerged fields.