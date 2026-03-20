Asaram Bapu case: HC puts Haryana on notice over denial of witness protection benefits

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Haryana on notice on a petition filed by a “key prosecution witness in multiple high profile sexual assault and rape cases against Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai”. He was seeking benefits under Haryana Witness Protection Scheme.

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Taking up the matter, Justice Jagmohan Bansal also fixed August 13 as the next date of hearing.

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The 'witness' had moved the court for setting aside the order dated September 10, 2025, whereby Panipat district level competent authority rejected his request to extend benefits available under the protection scheme.

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Among other things, the 'witness' alleged “repeated attempts on his life, including a firearm attack on May 13, 2015”. Justice Bansal’s Bench was told that he suffered 41 per cent permanent disability in incident and an FIR in this regard was also registered.

His counsel added that the petitioner had filed multiple representations before authorities seeking protection. His application came up for consideration before respondent-authority, which vide impugned order rejected his request to grant “financial assistant as well as provide security cover”.

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At the hearing, law officer appearing for Haryana accepted the notice on the State’s behalf and sought time to take instructions and file a reply.