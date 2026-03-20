icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Asaram Bapu case: HC puts Haryana on notice over denial of witness protection benefits

Asaram Bapu case: HC puts Haryana on notice over denial of witness protection benefits

The 'witness' alleged 'repeated attempts on his life, including a firearm attack on May 13, 2015'

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Haryana on notice on a petition filed by a “key prosecution witness in multiple high profile sexual assault and rape cases against Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai”. He was seeking benefits under Haryana Witness Protection Scheme.

Advertisement

Taking up the matter, Justice Jagmohan Bansal also fixed August 13 as the next date of hearing.

Advertisement

The 'witness' had moved the court for setting aside the order dated September 10, 2025, whereby Panipat district level competent authority rejected his request to extend benefits available under the protection scheme.

Advertisement

Among other things, the 'witness' alleged “repeated attempts on his life, including a firearm attack on May 13, 2015”. Justice Bansal’s Bench was told that he suffered 41 per cent permanent disability in incident and an FIR in this regard was also registered.

His counsel added that the petitioner had filed multiple representations before authorities seeking protection. His application came up for consideration before respondent-authority, which vide impugned order rejected his request to grant “financial assistant as well as provide security cover”.

Advertisement

At the hearing, law officer appearing for Haryana accepted the notice on the State’s behalf and sought time to take instructions and file a reply.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts