ASER: 'Poorest' learning standards in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Nuh district presents the poorest learning levels across Haryana, while there is a dip across the state in reading, English comprehension and arithmetic, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2022.

Nuh has 5 per cent kids (6-14 years) not enrolled in any school, which is the highest in the state. Only 14.6 per cent of children enrolled in standard 3rd to 5th of the district can read standard 2-level text, while just 26.2 per cent can do at least subtraction. Among students of standard 6th to 8th, only 43.8 per cent can read Standard 2nd level text, while just 27.9 per cent can do division.

Jhajjar has the least number of students enrolled in government schools at 30.1 per cent. As many as 71.5 per cent of students in standard 3rd to 5th of the district can read standard 2nd level text, while 83.9 per cent can do at least subtraction, which is the highest in the state.

Also, 78.9 per cent of the students in standard 6th to 8th of Jhajjar can do division, which is also the highest in the state.

There is a dip in learning levels across Haryana.

The percentage of students in standard 5th, who can read English sentences, has come down from 54.8 per cent in 2016 to 45.8 per cent in 2022. Similarly, the percentage of the students in standard 8th who can read English sentences has come down from 71.1 per cent in 2016 to 66.5 per cent in 2022.

The percentage of the children in standard 3rd who can at least do subtraction has come down from 53.9 per cent in 2018 to 41.8 per cent in 2022.

Also, the percentage of students in standard 5th who can do division has come down from 51 per cent in 2018 to 41.8 per cent in 2022.

In reading ability, the fall is more than 10 percentage points in Haryana. The percentage of students in standard 3rd who can read standard 2nd level text has fallen from 46.4 per cent in 2018 to 31.5 per cent in 2022. Similarly, the percentage of students in standard 5th who can read standard 2nd level text has fallen from 69.3 per cent in 2018 to 57.7 per cent in 2022.

