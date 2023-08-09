Karnal: Asha workers go on 3-day strike

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 8

Asha workers here today went on a three-day strike to press for their demand of raising their honorarium to Rs 26,000 and giving them the status of a permanent employee.

They staged a dharna outside the Civil Surgeon’s office and raised slogans against the government.

Highlighting the issues of the workers, Surekha, president of the Asha Workers Union, said they had been raising their demands at different platforms, but without success.

She said the workers carried out all essential work to ensure the implementation of policies of the Health Department at the ground level. Besides, they had to do additional work for public welfare.

