ASHA workers seek more pay, permanent govt jobs

Faridabad, September 18
Seeking higher pay and permanent government job, hundreds of ASHA workers staged a demonstration against the delay in the acceptance of their pending demand. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar at his residence today.
Carrying flags and placards of left-wing labour organisation, protesters raised slogans against the alleged negligent stance of the government towards their demands. Though the protesters could not meet the minister, they submitted their demand charter to his PA after the protest that continued for over two hours.
Alleging that the over 20,000 ASHA workers in the state were subjected to extreme exploitation, a spokesperson of ASHA Workers’ Union said the workers are left with no option but to come out on roads as their demand is pending for the last 10 years. She added that the workers are on strike since August 7 but the authorities have failed to take cognisance of the issue, forcing them to continue their agitation.
Claiming that the demands of the agitating workers are genuine, Subhash Lamba, state president Sarv Karamchari Sangh asked how can they survive on a meagre monthly compensation of Rs 4,000. He said the workers are seeking a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 and the status of a government employee as the nature of their duty is permanent and time-consuming.
Describing the delay in the acceptance of demands as gross injustice to women workers, Jai Bhagwan, state CITU general secretary, said it was an insult to the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. The agitation will continue till the acceptance of their demands, said Surekha, president of the state unit of ASHA Workers’ Union.
