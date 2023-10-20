ASHA workers’ stipend up Rs 2,100 in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend of Asha workers in the state, taking it to Rs 6,100 a month. He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for such workers.

Khattar made this announcement during a meeting with Haryana ASHA workers’ representatives. The Chief Minister said a letter would be written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to augment the incentive for ASHA workers.

The families of ASHA workers are already provided Rs 3 lakh in case of their death during service.

