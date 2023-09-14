Asha workers take out protest march in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 13

Scores of Asha (accredited social health activist) workers, who have been staging a dharna at the district headquarters since August 8, on Wednesday took out a protest march in the city.

They tried to gherao the CM’s Camp Office at Prem Nagar in the city, but the police foiled their attempt by stopping them at some distance.

The protesting Asha workers are demanding the status of government employees along with a monthly salary of Rs 26,000, ESI facilities, retirement benefits, and others. Meanwhile, an Asha worker fainted in the protest. They handed over a memorandum to Duty Magistrate Vishwas Malik to press their demands.

Due to their strike, immunisation and other health-related services like pre and post-natal care, the Nirogi programme and others are affected, particularly in rural areas.

#Karnal