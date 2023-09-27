Rohtak: ASHAs extend their strike till October 10

Rohtak, September 26
The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) of Haryana, who have been protesting across the state for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands, have decided to extend their strike till October 10.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state committee of the ASHA Workers Union, Haryana, held at Rohtak on Tuesday.
The meeting also resolved to organise a ‘lalkar’ rally at Karnal on October 8, which, the leaders claimed, would be attended by 20,000 workers.
Meanwhile, the representatives of the ASHA Workers Union have been invited for talks by the Haryana Government on September 29.
The union leaders, however, maintained that their agitation would continue until their demands were met. “Inflation has risen sharply and the workload of the ASHA workers has also increased substantially. However, the remuneration of the ASHA workers has not been hiked in the past five years. Rather their incentives have been reduced,” lamented Surekha, president of the union.
Union general secretary Sunita said the ASHA workers had participated in the jail bharo drive across the state, and were prepared for a long stir if the state government wanted them to stretch the agitation.
