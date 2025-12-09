ASHAs protest in Karnal

Demanding immediate release of the pending honorarium for the 73-day strike held in 2023, regularisation of ASHAs as permanent government employees, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000 along with social security benefits until the regularisation of jobs, ASHAs protested outside the office of Kavinder Rana, representative of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Sector12.

They expressed anger over the government’s alleged neglect of their long-pending demands and submitted a memorandum, seeking immediate implementation of their demands. They also demanded immediate implementation of the Central government’s announced Rs 1,500 monthly incentive hike, enhanced retirement benefits and extension of bank loan facilities through government banks, strengthening of public healthcare infrastructure and regularisation of the National Health Mission (NHM) for better service delivery and withdrawal of all four labour codes. The protesting ASHAs warned that if their demands continue to be ignored, they would intensify their agitation across the state.

The day-long “Mahapadav” was jointly chaired by Neeru from Karnal, Sushila from Panipat, Chhavi from Sonepat, Sarvjeet Kaur of Ambala, Manjeet Kaur of Kurukshetra, and Sudesh Kumari of Yamunanagar. State president Sunita, state secretary Sudesh Rani, secretary Rajbala and vice- president Rani recalled the crucial role ASHAs played in improving health indicators and their extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had honoured ASHAs with the Global Health Leaders Award, recognising them as frontline health warriors. Despite this, Union leaders alleged that both Central and state governments had continued to overlook their contributions. They highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the ASHAs, who had now completed 20 years as volunteers under the Health Department’s policy.

“The Union Government has not increased the honorarium for ASHAs for many years, while both governments have continued to add more responsibilities without providing resources or incentive-based payments,” the state president said. They complained that increasing pressure to complete online tasks through multiple mobile applications without reimbursement for data costs or additional allowances has placed significant stress on them,” said the state president.

“No increase has been made in incentive-based tasks for the last 12 years. Although the Central Government announced a monthly increase of Rs 1,500 in the previous budget session, the promise has not yet been implemented,” she added.