ASHAs stage dharna near

CM camp office

Karnal, October 18

In continuation of their ongoing protest, scores of ASHAs (accredited social health activist) on Wednesday protested near the CM camp office and staged a dharna for 24 hours. They announced lifting of the dharna on Thursday. The protesting Ashas have been staging dharna in the city since August 8 to press their demands, including the status of government employees along with a monthly salary of Rs 26,000, ESI facilities, retirement benefits and others. Due to their strike, several programmes of the government have been affected. Kavita, district president, ASHAs, said “We have given a call to protest for 24 hours outside the residences of Chief Minister and ministers of Haryana.”

