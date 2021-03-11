Ashes of 622 unidentified bodies immersed in Ganga

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 24

The ashes of 622 unidentified persons were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar by residents of the city today.

These persons had died in a year in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts and were cremated by members of the Jan Sewa Dal and the Apna Ashiana Ashram with the help of residents.

When nobody came to claim these persons’ ashes, members of these associations decided to immerse the ashes in the Ganga.

Members of the Jan Seva Dal and others have been involved in this noble cause since 1998 and have immersed the ashes of thousands of unidentified bodies so far. —