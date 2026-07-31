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Home / Haryana / Ashoka University hosts over 200 govt school leaders to strengthen Haryana's higher education

Ashoka University hosts over 200 govt school leaders to strengthen Haryana's higher education

Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury highlights evolving role of universities; workshop focuses on school branding and communication

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 06:21 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Around 200 principals, headmasters and SMC presidents from Rai Block attend programme.
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Ashoka University hosted approximately 200 principals, headmasters and School Management Committee (SMC) presidents from government schools across the Rai Block of the Sonepat district for a half-day campus engagement programme.

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It was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education, Haryana.

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The programme was also attended by Usha, Block Education Officer (BEO), Rai; Manoj Verma, District FLN Coordinator; and Ayushi Roy, State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) Member, Directorate of School Education, Haryana.

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Addressing the gathering, Professor Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University spoke about the evolving role of universities in preparing young people for a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advancement and complex societal challenges.

Raychaudhary highlighted Ashoka’s distinctive academic model and introduced the University’s growing ecosystem of Schools, Centres of Excellence and globally recognised research initiatives.

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A key highlight of the programme was an interactive workshop on “Branding and Communication for Schools.” The session explored how schools can strengthen their institutional identity and communicate more effectively with students, parents and the wider community through strategic communication and digital platforms.

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