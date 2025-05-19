DT
Home / Haryana / Ashoka University professor challenges arrest in Supreme Court

Ashoka University professor challenges arrest in Supreme Court

The apex court takes note of submissions by Kapil Sibal, agrees to hear plea in next 2 days
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM May 19, 2025 IST
Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Photo: X@Mahmudabad
Arrested for “endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity” by his alleged comments on Operation Sindoor, Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned his petition before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai for urgent hearing.

The CJI agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The professor was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged against him.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to him questioning his remarks.

Mahmudabad had said that his remarks were "misunderstood".

