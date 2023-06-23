Ashoka University signs MoU with french varsity

Sonepat: Ashoka University has signed an MoU with University Cote d’Azur, France, to foster education and research collaboration in the field of health sciences. The MoU is a joint initiative by the French Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.
