Ashoka varsity professor gets interim bail, to be released today from Sonepat jail 

Ashoka University’s Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for reportedly making remarks about Operation Sindoor on social media platforms, is expected to be released from Sonepat district jail today on bail. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Professor Khan on Wednesday, but its orders reached Sonepat late in the evening. As a result, his lawyers will complete the necessary legal proceedings today.

The Rai police arrested Professor Ali Khan on Sunday morning after registering two cases: one based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri, BJYM general secretary and sarpanch of Jatheri village, and another based on a complaint by Renu Bhatia, chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW). The court sent Professor Ali to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Professor Ali Khan on Wednesday, but the order was uploaded late. The legal proceedings are being completed in court, and the process is ongoing. “After completing all the formalities, Professor Ali Khan will be released,” said Kapil Dev Balyan, one of Professor Ali’s lawyers.