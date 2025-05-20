DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Ashoka varsity professor sent to judicial custody

Ashoka varsity professor sent to judicial custody

Cops sought seven more days of police remand but the court denied the demand
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 05:16 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel take Ali Khan Mahmudabad to a court on Sunday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were lodged under stringent charges of “endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity” by his alleged comments on Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

On Monday, he moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest.

The police produced him in court on Tuesday after two-day police remand. The police sought seven days more police remand but the court denied their demand and sent the professor to judicial custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper