Ashoka varsity professor sent to judicial custody

Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were lodged under stringent charges of “endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity” by his alleged comments on Operation Sindoor.

On Monday, he moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest.

The police produced him in court on Tuesday after two-day police remand. The police sought seven days more police remand but the court denied their demand and sent the professor to judicial custody.