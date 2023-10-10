Ashoka varsity signs MoU with Monash varsity

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 9

Ashoka University has partnered with Monash University, Australia, with a vision to strengthen the academic ties between the two institutions. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) seeks to enable collaborative research projects of mutual interest in areas such as health, humanities, data sciences, etc. Melbourne-based Monash University is one of the world’s leading research and educational institutions.

Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University Somak Raychaudhury said, “The exchange of ideas, collaboration of minds along with exposure to diversity of cultures and academic disciplines are essential to give birth to innovation and research that can have a global impact. The partnership reaffirms this commitment and I look forward to the endless academic possibilities this alliance will nurture.”

