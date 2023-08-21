ASI among five booked on court orders

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 20

On the orders of a local court, an FIR has been registered against five persons, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), for changing a case of alleged dowry death to that of suicide.

Santosh of Sundana village in Rohtak district had moved an application, maintaining that her granddaughter Annu married Mohit of Humayunpur village on March 31, 2016. The complainant alleged that Annu’s in-laws used to harass and thrash her for dowry. “They apologised for their conduct at panchayats and promised not to do so in future. However, they kept on torturing her for getting her parents’ property in their name as she was their only child,” she added.

Santosh stated in the complaint that they got a call from Annu’s in-laws on November 3, 2022, informing that she had consumed poison. She was taken to Rohtak PGIMS, but could not be saved. As per the postmortem, there were 21 injuries on the body of the deceased. However, the police told Annu’s family that no case was made out as against anyone as she had committed suicide. As per the complaint, Annu’s grandmother and other family members lodged a complaint with the police and kept on making rounds of senior police officers. They even lodged a complaint through the CM Window, but to no avail.

They alleged that ASI Sombir and other police officials did not act against Annu’s in-laws owing to their influence. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Abhimanyu Rajput sent the complaint for commission of offences under relevant Sections of the IPC to the SHO concerned under Section 156(3) of the CrPC with the direction to register the case and fairly investigate the matter. On the orders of the court, the police have registered an FIR against Annu’s husband Mohit, Virender, Usha, Poonam and ASI Sombir, in-charge of the Kansala police post.

