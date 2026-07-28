ASI arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe

A team of State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) Karnal unit on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Kunjpura police station in the district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a local resident.

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The accused has been identified as Anuj. A case has been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the SV & ACB, Karnal police station.

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As per the officials, the complainant approached the bureau alleging that ASI Anuj had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for disposing of a complaint registered against his cousin Prem Chand, Attar Singh, Surender, Akhil and others. The complainant alleged that the accused officer had already accepted Rs 10,000 and was demanding the remaining Rs 10,000 to close the matter.

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After verifying the complaint, the SV & ACB team laid a trap to catch the accused. During the operation, ASI Anuj was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the remaining Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

The accused will be produced before the court, and the police are examining all aspects of the case, said a police official.