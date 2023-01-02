ASI arrested taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 1

A team of the Vigilance Bureau, Ambala, arrested a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for removing the names of certain persons from a dowry case in Kurukshetra, last evening.

Complainant Randhir said, “A false dowry case was registered against me and my family members. Investigating officer ASI Sarla Devi sought Rs 30,000 to remove the names of my parents from the case. The deal was settled for Rs 25,000. I approached the Vigilance Bureau and a trap was laid.”

State Vigilance Bureau Inspector Bimla Devi said, “Following the complaint received against ASI Sarla, who was posted at the Sadar Thanesar police station, a raid was conducted and she was held red-handed. She was not on duty when the raid was conducted.”