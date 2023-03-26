ASI booked for raping gang-rape victim in Palwal; inquiry ordered

Palwal, March 25

The police here have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police, posted in the Hodal subdivision, for allegedly raping a gang-rape victim.

Even though a probe has been launched in the matter, no arrest has been made so far.

According to the complaint lodged at the Women’s police station, the accused, ASI Hansraj, has been charged with the crime in the name of investigation of a gang-rape case registered last year.

The victim, a minor, alleged that the accused used to take her to a hotel in the garb of the probe and used to repeatedly exploit her sexually. He also used to threaten her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

It was also claimed that the accused had been trying to pressurise the victim to reach an agreement with him for “settling” the gang-rape case, registered last year, and which was being probed by him and a women police official. For this, a new mobile phone was also given to the victim, it was claimed.

As the matter was disclosed by the victim to her kin, a complaint was lodged with senior police officials, which led to the registration of the FIR and probe against the cop, it was reported.

“The police are investigating the matter and strict action will be taken if the accused is found guilty,” said SP Rajesh Duggal.