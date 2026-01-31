DT
Home / Haryana / ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 1.5-lakh bribe in Gohana

ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 1.5-lakh bribe in Gohana

SV & ACB Rohtak lays trap after complaint; accused had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and taken Rs 3.5 lakh earlier in the same case

Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Image for representation. File.
A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Rohtak, caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Gohana on Friday evening.

The accused, identified as Jeet Singh, was posted at the Gohana City police station.

A case has been registered against Jeet Singh under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. He would be produced in a court on Saturday.

According to available information, the Gohana City police had registered a case on October 25 against Pawan and others for allegedly duping people by promising to double their money.

Pawan was arrested in the case, and ASI Jeet Singh was the investigating officer.

In a complaint to the SV & ACB, Rohtak, a relative of Pawan alleged that ASI Jeet Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, threatening to implicate innocent family members and promising to remove their names from the case. The deal was allegedly settled for Rs 3 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, the SV & ACB registered a case and laid a trap on Friday.

As per the plan, the complainant handed over Rs 1.5 lakh to the ASI at a pre-decided time and place. As soon as Jeet Singh accepted the money, the ACB team apprehended him and recovered the bribe amount.

During the preliminary investigation, sources said it was revealed that the accused had allegedly taken Rs 3.5 lakh earlier in connection with the same case.

