ASI caught taking bribe sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 28

A court sent Kanwal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Haryana Police, to judicial custody in connection with a bribe case.

The ASI, who had been arrested by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 for settling a car sale-purchase dispute, was produced before a court in Jagadhri on Monday.

The ASI was posted as in-charge of the Kheri Lakha Singh police post falling under the Radaur police station of Yamunanagar district. This is the third arrest in the Police Department by the ACB in the district this month.

According to information, Joginder Singh purchased a car from Naresh Kumar of Antawa village in 2021. A dispute was allegedly going on between Joginder and Naresh over the payment of the car.

Naresh allegedly lodged a complaint with the police against Joginder. It is alleged that Kanwal Singh was demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe from Joginder to settle the case.

Joginder paid Rs 2,000 to the ASI some days ago. Later, on Sunday, he gave him remaining Rs 8,000 and a team of the ACB arrested him him red handed while accepting the said bribe amount.

On March 10, a team of the ACB had arrested sub-inspector Dharam Pal Singh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for allowing overloaded trucks involved in the transportation of mining material through his area. He was posted as an SHO at the Sadhaura police station that time.

On March 11, the ACB team arrested a special police officer from Chhachhrauli police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,500. The SPO was allegedly demanding a bribe from the owner of a screening plant threatening to impound his earth moving machine.