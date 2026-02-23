ASI dies by suicide at Police Lines

A 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) reportedly shot himself with his licensed pistol at the Sonepat Police Lines. The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Singh (45) of Sitawali village. He was posted in the traffic wing of the district police.

On Saturday, he reached home at midnight after performing his duty. As his wife went to the kitchen to prepare meal, she heard a bullet sound from an adjacent room. As she went to crosscheck, she found Jasbir lying in a pool of blood.

Later, the police team along with forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence. No suicide note was found from the spot. DCP (West) Kushal Pal Singh said nothing had come to the fore so far. He added that the body has been kept at mortuary of the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.