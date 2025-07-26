ASI ends life at Gurugram PG

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) allegedly ended his life in a paying guest (PG) accommodation located in Sector 38 on Friday. The deceased officer had recently been transferred to the PO staff. His body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar (48), a resident of Gahali village in Mahendragarh district. He had been staying in the PG facility for the past 10–12 days and was the father of two children. His family has been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

On Friday morning, the police got information that Sunil’s body was hanging from a noose. The police team reached the spot and took the body in custody.

The police did not find any suicide note from the spot. Several empty liquor bottles were found in the room.