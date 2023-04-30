ASI killed after being hit by speeding car

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 29

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Rajiv Chowk. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on the complaint of the son of the deceased.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway between Rajiv Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk when a speeding vehicle hit the ASI's bike from behind and the driver sped away from spot. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been was identified as Naresh Kumar Yadav (52), a resident of Saraswati Enclave Colony. He was posted at Kapashera police station. He was returning home from Delhi on his bike when the accident took place.