ASI killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed when he was allegedly hit by a bus in Yamunanagar on Friday. The deceased was identified as Anand Kumar of Gita Colony and posted in the CID branch in Ambala district. On the complaint of the victim’s nephew, a case was registered against unknown driver of the bus under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the City police station. TNS

Police top CCTNS ranking, again

Chandigarh:The Haryana Police have again secured the top position in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) Pragati dashboard monthly ranking for March. It was judged by the National Crime Records Bureau. — TNS

WFI chief’s effigy burnt

Rohtak: Representatives of farm unions, along with university and college students, took out a protest march on Friday and burnt the effigy of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in front of Maharshi Dayanand University here. The protest was organised following a week-long nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in support of wrestlers staging dharna at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief. TNS

Bodies of 2 boys recovered

Kurukshetra: The bodies of two minor boys, who drowned in the Bhakra canal in the district on Thursday evening, were recovered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sahil (17), a resident of Kheri Ramnagar, and Sharvan (17), a resident of Sundarpur. The boys had reportedly gone for bathing. Sahil’s father said he, along with four more boys, had gone for bathing when the mishap happened. TNS

185 persons booked for fraud

Bhiwani: The Bhiwani police had registered a case against 185 persons for fraudulently taking the benefit of the Bhawantar Bharpai Scheme for sowing of bajra crop in 2022 in Dariyapur and some other villages in Bhiwani district. The police registered a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC against them on the charges of duping the government exchequer by taking benefit under the scheme. TNS

SPO ends life in Panipat jail

Panipat: A special police officer (SPO) on Friday reportedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at the district jail. The deceased was identified as Balraj (47) of Raja Kheri village. He was posted in escort guard duty. Balraj went on duty and consumed some poisonous substance at the gate. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment.