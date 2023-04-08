ASI, tout held for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a tout while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on behalf of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Ambala.

The tout was identified as Rajesh Kumar, while the ASI was identified as Chandi Ram, posted at the Sadar Police Station, Ambala.

They were produced before a court today which sent them to judicial custody.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau inspector, Bimla Devi, said, “The tout was accepting the money on behalf of the ASI. A complaint was received from Shunty Kumar, a resident of Ambala City, who stated that an assault case was registered against him and his family members in which three persons were arrested and they later got bail, while 10 more persons were also named in the case.

The ASI was seeking bribe of Rs 30,000 through the tout for not arresting the remaining 10 persons. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted, which laid a trap and caught Rajesh red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 30,000.”