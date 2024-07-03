Haryana Police ASI who was shot at by unidentified assailants in Karnal village succumbs to injuries

Karnal, July 3
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police, who was seriously injured after two bike-borne assailants shot at him in Kutail village on Tuesday evening, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital late last night, a police official said.
The deceased, identified as Sanjeev (42), was posted with the State Crime Branch, said Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar.
As per the police, ASI Sanjeev was walking on the Kutail-Uncha Samana village road around 8:30 pm when two unidentified miscreants shot at him and fled the scene. The ASI was rushed to a private hospital in Karnal city, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.
DSP Manoj said the police have launched an investigation into the case.
The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, he said.
Meanwhile, Sanjeev’s family members gathered outside the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College on Wednesday morning and demanded the arrest of the assailants.
“Our team is working on it and we will solve the case soon,” said Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police (SP).
