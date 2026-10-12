Asiad champ Aman Sehrawat receives hero’s welcome, urges youth to shun drugs

Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Aman Sehrawat received a hero’s welcome on his arrival in his native Birohar village on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, the Paris Olympic bronze medallist said, “My next target is to win gold at the 2028 Olympics. I will work harder with greater determination and dedication to achieve this goal.”

Sehrawat urged youngsters to remain focused on their targets and treat challenges as part of life. He said sports helped build physical fitness, discipline, confidence and the ability to overcome difficulties. He also appealed to them to shun substance abuse and pursue sports.

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Former Indian wrestler and coach, Satpal Singh, said Sehrawat had lived up to the expectations, adding, “Sports offer promising career opportunities to youngsters, provided they received proper guidance, practised regularly and remained committed.”

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Singh emphasised the importance of a balanced diet, advocating for traditional foods such as milk and ghee while advising youngsters to avoid fast food. He said proper nutrition and regular exercise were essential for good health and sporting performance.

Bronze medallist Pooja dreams of Olympic glory

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Once criticised for encouraging his daughter to pursue sports, a mason from Fatehabad’s Bosti village watched with pride as she brought home an Asian Games bronze medal. At a felicitation ceremony organised by the District Kumhar Sabha in Sirsa on Saturday, Pooja and her parents, Hansraj and Kiran, were honoured for her achievement.

Pooja said she had targeted gold at the Asian Games, but rainy conditions affected her performance and prevented her from achieving the result she had hoped for. While the bronze medal remains a significant milestone, her focus is already on future challenges.

With this year’s competition calendar over, she plans to prepare for next year’s World Championships and then the Olympics. Her mission, she said, is to return to the international stage and win gold for the country.