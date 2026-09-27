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Home / Haryana / Asiad double silver medallist gets warm welcome in Kaithal

Asiad double silver medallist gets warm welcome in Kaithal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Himanshu Dhillion with his parents in Kaithal on Saturday.
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Young shooting sensation Himanshu Dhillon, who made Kaithal and the nation proud by winning two silver medals in the individual and team 10m air rifle events at the Asian Games, was accorded a grand welcome in Kaithal on Saturday. His father, Shamsher Singh, and mother, Suman, were congratulated by local residents.

A felicitation programme was also organised at the residence of Kurukshetra Member of Parliament (MP) Naveen Jindal in Kaithal, where locals gathered to welcome the champion shooter with traditional ‘dhol’ beats, ‘tilak’ and garlands.

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Himanshu, 21, won a silver medal in the men’s individual 10m air rifle event and another silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event alongside Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane. He arrived in Kaithal with the two medals on Friday evening.

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His ancestral village is Dahola in Jind district. Himanshu began his shooting journey in 2018 at Kaithal’s Nehra Shooting Club. His father, Shamsher Singh, works as a regional manager at a fertiliser company in Karnal. Keeping in mind Himanshu’s enthusiasm for shooting, he and other family members shifted to Kaithal in 2020.

Himanshu said he was delighted to win two silver medals for India and that his next targets are medals at the World Championships and the Olympics.

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“I am happy that I brought two silver medals for my country. My next target is to win medals at the World Championships and the Olympics,” said Himanshu, who is pursuing a BSc in Sports from LPU Ludhiana. He is undergoing shooting training at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Himanshu expressed gratitude to MP Jindal, stating that while his journey was marked by financial and technical hurdles, his association with Jindal proved to be a major turning point in his sporting career. MP Jindal congratulated Himanshu and his family.

“Jindal supported me not only financially but also provided critical shooting tips, technical guidance and constant encouragement. Being an international shooter himself, Jindal guided me on mental concentration, mastering match discipline and handling high-pressure situations,” he said.

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