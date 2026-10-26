Asiad glory, child marriages and the Jind initiative

Even as celebrations over the achievements of young women from Jind’s villages—Neeru Dhanda, Kirti Sharma and Pooja Kajla—in the Asian Games are yet to die down, the news about the occurrence of child marriages—five in a week—in Jind villages should have raised a red flag.

Jind, which has remained a focal point of state politics, is emerging as a centre of social churning, particularly on gender issues. The achievements of Neeru, Kirti and Pooja in kabaddi, besides Sangeeta, who topped the state Assistant District Attorney exam, reflect the changing aspirations of people, especially women.

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Yet, amid the inspiring stories, the detection of six child marriage cases in a month has exposed a disturbing trend indicating prevalence of a contradiction in society. Most of these families are from economically weaker sections.

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The marriages of two girls were stopped on October 16 at Karsindhu village, and at Chhatar village on October 23. In two cases at Thua village and Jind town, the rituals had been solemnised when the authorities received information.

The triple-medal winner shooter, Neeru from Sangatpura, had appealed parents to let their girls chase their dreams. “Families and society should serve as a catalyst to provide opportunities to girls,” she said during a reception ceremony at her village.

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Expressing concern over child marriage, Surendra Singh Maan, an activist associated with an NGO, MDD of India, said eliminating this social evil required action by the administration, government and civil society.

On a positive note, the Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda has taken a novel initiative and made Jind the centre of activities. He has raised a network to connect nearly 300 villages to help with education, career guidance, skill development, sports and other opportunities for youth, especially women.

He said being centrally located, Jind serves as a catalyst for the reformative initiative called ‘Panchgama Vikas Model, which is organised by the Haryana Professional Forum and Jind Social Forum. It has brought together people from the bureaucracy, academia, industry and other professional fields.

A saying in Jind goes, “Jind mein aur neend mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai”, which indicates a sense of pride in its unpredictability.