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Home / Haryana / Asiad gold-winning boxer Ankush Panghal returns to heroes’ welcome in Hisar village

Asiad gold-winning boxer Ankush Panghal returns to heroes’ welcome in Hisar village

Ankush thanks villagers for their love and blessings, says next goal is to win an Olympic medal

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:27 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Flowers, garlands and cheers as gold-winning boxer Ankush returns home
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Boxer Ankush Panghal, who won the gold medal, was accorded a warm welcome by villagers, family members and supporters on his return to his home in Bheria village of Hisar district on Monday. He was greeted with flowers and garlands, while people cheered to express their happiness over his achievement.

Overwhelmed by the reception, Ankush thanked the villagers for their love, prayers and blessings. He said he was happy to have brought pride to his country and village. “For me, it’s a proud moment when I won the medal for the country,” Ankush said.

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Speaking about his future goals, Ankush said he would work even harder and strive to win more medals for the country. He also expressed his ambition of winning an Olympic medal. Ankush sought the blessings of his parents and shared his medal with his supporters.

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His achievement brought an atmosphere of celebration to the village, with villagers expressing hope that he would continue his strong performances and win more medals for the country in the future.

His father Suresh Panghal, mother Mukesh Kumari, uncle Ramesh Panghal, sister Neelam, teacher Nisha Sharma, Dr Satender Kumar, Ramkumar, Jai Singh, Dula Singh and other villagers were present during the welcome.

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