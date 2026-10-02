Asiad hockey gold brings cheer to Navneet Kaur’s family in Shahabad

With the Indian women’s hockey team winning gold at the Asian Games and qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, celebrations erupted at the house of senior forward player Navneet Kaur in Shahabad, Kurukshetra.

After the match, Navneet’s father, Buta Singh, had a brief conversation with her, and the family is now planning to arrange a rousing welcome for the hockey star.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Navneet’s father, Buta Singh, an agriculturist, said, “I had a brief talk with her as they were about to go for the medal ceremony. We will have a detailed discussion later. She was very happy. We were excited throughout the match and confident that the team would win gold today. We are happy with the performances of the girls. It is a double celebration for us as the team also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Olympics. We are confident that the girls will bring gold from the Olympics as well.”

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The relatives and friends of Buta Singh also started reaching their house to meet the family and express their happiness. The family members held a celebration and burst firecrackers to express their delight.

Navneet, who started playing when she was just seven, made her senior Indian team debut in 2014.

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“Navneet had a very good tournament, and she scored 10 goals besides saving penalty corners during the tournament. She is a forward player, but she showed her strong defence as well during the match and stopped penalty corners. Our excitement knows no bounds today. She will return on October 4, and we will plan for a rousing welcome,” Buta Singh said.