Asiad hockey star Savita Punia tells Sirsa youth to follow their dreams

Asian Games gold medallist and Padma Shri awardee Savita Punia on Friday said there were no shortcuts to success as she urged young people to work hard, stay focused and never give up on their dreams.

Speaking at the ‘Fit Sirsa Run’ prize distribution ceremony organised by Amara Green and Shrimath City Centre, the Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper said consistent efforts and strong determination always helped people move closer to their goals.

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Savita, who hails from Jodhkan village in Sirsa district, said her sporting journey began in 2003 and involved years of hard work and dedication. She encouraged young people to remain committed to their chosen fields, be it sports, education or any other profession.

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Her father Mahender Singh Punia urged children to respect their parents’ trust and give their best in whatever they pursued. He advised parents to support their children through both success and failure, encouraging them to keep moving forward instead of losing hope. Shrimath Bridge LLP director Rajiv Jain said courage and enthusiasm were essential for achieving big goals.

The 5-kilometre ‘Fit Sirsa Run’ saw Surjeet finish first, Rahul Singh second and Rahul Rajgarh third in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Kanta secured first place, followed by Anjali Sheoran and Poonam.

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In a separate felicitation ceremony at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Thursday, Savita and Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Rajinder Singh were honoured for their achievements. The event was organised by the Sports Department.

Savita highlighted the role of parental support in an athlete’s career, recalling how her father stood by her through injuries and difficult times. Rajinder Singh, meanwhile, said the Indian men’s hockey team would aim to upgrade its Olympic bronze medals to gold in the next edition. Both players encouraged young athletes to set clear goals and pursue them with dedication.