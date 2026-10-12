Asian Games 2026: Gold medallist hockey player Ishika Sambharwal felicitated in Bhiwani

Haryana Gramin Bank felicitated hockey player Ishika Sambharwal, a member of India’s gold medal-winning women’s hockey team at the Asian Games, at its Regional Office in Bhiwani. She was honoured in traditional style by the bank staff.

Regional Manager Sanjeev Kumar Rana welcomed Ishika and congratulated her on her remarkable sporting achievement. He presented her with a traditional Haryanvi pagri and a trophy as a token of appreciation. Rana said the gesture reflected the bank’s respect for her dedication, sporting excellence and contribution to Indian hockey.

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He said the achievement held special significance for Indian hockey, as the gold medal came after a gap of 44 years at the Asian Games.

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Senior Managers Amit and Rakesh Kumar, Managers Manjeet, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Chhabra, Manish and Lalit, along with other staff members, were present on the occasion. Superannuated bank employees MP Kaushik, GD Sharma and Padam Singh Tanwar also attended the event.

Sharing memorable moments from her career, Ishika said a sportsperson’s journey was full of varied experiences, challenges, achievements and dedication.