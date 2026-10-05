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Home / Haryana / Asian Games 2026: Haryana players shine, win 14 of India's 21 gold medals

Asian Games 2026: Haryana players shine, win 14 of India's 21 gold medals

Five players won gold in individual events, while nine players as part of teams

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Asian Games 2026 gold medallist boxer Parveen Hooda poses for photographers upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI
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As the Indian contingent finished fourth in the medal standings with 21 gold medals at the Asian Games 2026, Haryana’s athletes played a key role, winning 14 of them.

Five players won gold in individual events, while nine players as part of teams. Women athletes from the state also made a significant mark in the country’s success. Two women players from the state won gold medals in individual events, while six won gold medals in team events.

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Haryana’s players also performed exceptionally well in the silver and bronze medal events. Four players won silver medals in individual events, while five won silver medals in team events.

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Similarly, eight players from Haryana won bronze medals in individual events, while players from the state were part of a team that won a bronze medal, adding to India’s overall medal tally.

Haryana’s athletes won a total of 32 medals at the Asian Games 2026, bringing pride to both the state and the country. Their performances in individual and team events have further showcased Haryana’s rich sporting tradition and the talent being nurtured in the state, giving its athletes a distinct presence on the international stage.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the players for their outstanding performance. He said the athletes from Haryana had brought laurels to not only the state, but the entire country through their talent, hard work, discipline and determination.

The Chief Minister said that India’s performance at the Asian Games reflected the country’s sporting talent and strength.

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