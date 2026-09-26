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Home / Haryana / Asian Games: In kabaddi player Nikita, another Haryana girl emerges as a sporting hero

Asian Games: In kabaddi player Nikita, another Haryana girl emerges as a sporting hero

While Nikita played like a live wire in the final match at the Asian Games, villagers back home celebrate her performance with fireworks

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:29 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Nikita played a crucial role in helping India win the gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.
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17-year-old Nikita, the youngest of seven siblings from Hisar’s Hasangarh village, has emerged as a national hero and brought fame to her family after playing a crucial role in helping India win the gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.

While Nikita played like a live wire in the final match at the Asian Games, villagers back home celebrated her performance with fireworks. Nikita scored five points as a raider in the match.

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Her coach, Sandeep Singh, said Nikita contributed in both aspects of the game—as a defender and as a raider. She secured her place in the team after impressive performances in domestic competitions. She had helped Haryana win the 72nd Women’s Senior National Championship, scoring 17 points to help the state clinch an exciting victory in the final.

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Nikita is the fourth of seven siblings and one of a pair of twins. Her father, Anil Nain, is a farmer, while her mother, Vinod Kumari, is a homemaker. Her elder sisters, Manisha, Monica and Seema, are married. Her brother, Deepanshu, is a Class VII student.

Nikita’s twin sister, Sakshi, and younger sister, Antim, also play kabaddi under coach Sandeep’s guidance. Sakshi is in Class XII, while Nikita and Seema are in Class XI and Antim is in Class X. Their mother said Sakshi, who is currently training at a camp being held in Bhiwani Rohilla village, returned home to join the family celebrations.

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Coach Sandeep said Nikita took up kabaddi at the age of eight and that he had been training her and her sisters regularly for nearly nine years. Nikita is now based in Gurugram, where she trains under coach Sunil.

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