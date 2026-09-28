The Indian kabaddi teams (both men’s and women’s) brought laurels to the nation by bagging the gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The achievements have also put the spotlight on Haryana as eight players in the boys’ team and six players in the girls’ team are from the state. The golden sweep of the kabaddi teams has once again established the state’s stature as a hub for sports.

Kabaddi, commonly referred to as ‘mitti ka khel’ in Panipat and Sonepat, has its own place in the region’s sporting culture. Hundreds of boys and girls can be seen practicing in the village grounds every morning and evening. Children over 10 years of age inherit their passion for the game from senior players, who can be seen nurturing budding players at village grounds.

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In the Indian men’s kabaddi team, eight players are natives of the state, including captain Sunil Malik from Bhainswal Kalan village, Ashu Malik of Khanpur Kalan and Jaideep Dahiya of Sisana village in Sonepat district; Ankit Jaglan from Naultha and Rahul Rawal from Bapoli of Panipat district; Devank Dalal from Singhpura in Rohtak; Ayan from Bupania in Jhajjar; and Sumit Sangwan from Adampur in Charkhi Dadri.

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Similarly, in the women’s team, six players are from the state. Former captain Ritu Negi belongs to Burshyam village of Panipat district; Rajrani belongs to Khanpur Kalan of Sonepat district; Ritu Shyoran Jhangu to Kakroli Hatti (Bilawal) in Charkhi Dadri; Manisha to Bhiwani Rohilla village and Nikita to Hasangarh in Hisar district, and Pooja Kajla of Hathwala village in Jind.

Interestingly, of the 14 players from the state in the champion teams, seven players belong to Panipat and Sonepat district.

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Satender Malik ‘Babloo’, district vice-president, Amateur Kabaddi Association, Panipat, said Kabaddi was seeing healthy participation in the region and was emerging as an identity for many villages, including Ugrakheri, Burshyam, Naultha, Jondhan Kala, Sewah, Dahar, Atawla, Rajakheri, Bal Jatan, Bapoli and Sutana.

Jogender Nambardar, a kabaddi coach in Dahar village, who trains girl athletes, said more than 70 girls were actively playing kabaddi in Dahar.

“The girls’ kabaddi teams (U-14, U-17 and U-19) of Panipat district won gold medals in the state-level school games recently held in Panipat. Teams from all 22 districts participated in the state level tournament,” said Nambardar.

Nambardar further said that some players from Dahar also participated in the inter-university games and won gold medals. “The girls of Dahar won more than 20 gold medals at national level, more than 40 medals at state level and six medals in inter-university games. Scores of girls from adjoining villages – Ugrakheri, Burshyam, Bal Jatan, Hartari, Naryana come here for practice daily,” he added.

Balbir Singh, Chairman, Amateur Kabaddi Association, Sonepat, said earlier Ridhana and Kathura villages were considered to be a hub for Kabaddi in the district but now, Bahinswal Kalan, Khanpur Kalan, Purkhas, Sheikhpura were catching up. Special centres for kabaddi are being set up players in the villages they grew up in, he said.

The Kathura and Rindhana villages have given several Arjun Awardees from kabaddi, and scores of senior officials in Centre and state governments have been selected from kabaddi, said Balbir.

Dharambir Malik, Chairman, Amateur Kabaddi Association, Panipat, said he had been connected to the sport since the early 90s, when people didn’t send their daughters out from their homes, 12 girl players of Ugrakheri village in Panipat not only won gold medals at block or district level but they won at state and national level too, he said.

“There was so much craze among the villagers about kabaddi that time. I even took the team to Goa in a truck,” Malik added. The players were first selected at the junior and sub-junior levels and then went on to compete at the state and national levels on the basis of their performance, he said, adding that more than 400 girls and boys currently practised kabaddi at various grounds in the district.

Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister of Panchayats and Development, president of Amateur Kabaddi Association, Haryana, and national vice-president of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, congratulated the kabaddi teams on their victories and said that more than 50 per cent players in the teams were from Haryana, underscoring the state’s importance to sports at the international level.

“Earlier, circle-style badi kabaddi was not recognised by the government, but now CM Saini has given recognition to it, after which scores of players joined Group D jobs recently,” said the minister, adding that the state government would honour the winners by giving Rs 3 crore to each player of the Asiad gold-winning kabaddi teams.