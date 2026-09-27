Asian Games medalist Raiza Dhillon accorded warm welcome at her village in Karnal district

Karnal’s Raiza Dhillon, who clinched a bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event at the Asian Games 2026, was accorded a warm welcome in her village, Shamgarh, when she returned home on Saturday evening. The international achievement brought a wave of pride to the small village as residents gathered to give the young shooter a grand welcome.

For the villagers, the medal is more than a sporting achievement. It is a moment of collective pride for a village whose daughter has made her mark on the international stage. As Raiza stepped into her village, residents welcomed her warmly and congratulated her on bringing glory to the country and Haryana.

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Raiza was part of the Indian women’s skeet shooting team, along with Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan. The trio put up a strong performance and secured the bronze medal for India with their accurate shooting.

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“I took up shooting at the age of 15 and have not looked back since. My focus now is on the Olympic Games,” she said.

She said it was a proud moment for her and her family members to receive such a warm welcome from the villagers. “I thank the people of my village for their love and support. My family played the biggest role in helping me reach this stage,” Raiza said.

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She also expressed confidence in continuing to perform well and winning more medals for the country. Speaking about Haryana’s sports policy, she said the state provides good facilities to its sportspersons and that athletes receive strong support across different sporting disciplines.

Ravijit Singh Dhillon, Raiza’s father, said her achievement had brought pride to all the villagers and family members.

He said the Asian Games achievement was a historic moment for India and that having a daughter from Shamgarh contribute to the achievement was an even greater honour for the village.

Gul Dhillon, Raiza’s mother, said her daughter had worked extremely hard and that the medal was the result of that dedication. Recalling the moment when the family went to Delhi to receive Raiza after her achievement, she said the atmosphere was overwhelming and made her realise just how far her daughter had come.

She recalled that when Raiza began participating in competitions at a young age, her father would accompany her to events. Over the past two years, she has increasingly travelled to competitions with a professional support team.