DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Asian Games medalist Raiza Dhillon accorded warm welcome at her village in Karnal district

Asian Games medalist Raiza Dhillon accorded warm welcome at her village in Karnal district

Residents of Shamgarh gathered to welcome the young shooter home after she helped India secure bronze in the women’s skeet team event

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:41 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Raiza Dhillon, the bronze medallist was given a grand welcome by Shamgarh villagers
Advertisement

Karnal’s Raiza Dhillon, who clinched a bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event at the Asian Games 2026, was accorded a warm welcome in her village, Shamgarh, when she returned home on Saturday evening. The international achievement brought a wave of pride to the small village as residents gathered to give the young shooter a grand welcome.

For the villagers, the medal is more than a sporting achievement. It is a moment of collective pride for a village whose daughter has made her mark on the international stage. As Raiza stepped into her village, residents welcomed her warmly and congratulated her on bringing glory to the country and Haryana.

Advertisement

Raiza was part of the Indian women’s skeet shooting team, along with Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan. The trio put up a strong performance and secured the bronze medal for India with their accurate shooting.

Advertisement

“I took up shooting at the age of 15 and have not looked back since. My focus now is on the Olympic Games,” she said.

She said it was a proud moment for her and her family members to receive such a warm welcome from the villagers. “I thank the people of my village for their love and support. My family played the biggest role in helping me reach this stage,” Raiza said.

Advertisement

She also expressed confidence in continuing to perform well and winning more medals for the country. Speaking about Haryana’s sports policy, she said the state provides good facilities to its sportspersons and that athletes receive strong support across different sporting disciplines.

Ravijit Singh Dhillon, Raiza’s father, said her achievement had brought pride to all the villagers and family members.

He said the Asian Games achievement was a historic moment for India and that having a daughter from Shamgarh contribute to the achievement was an even greater honour for the village.

Gul Dhillon, Raiza’s mother, said her daughter had worked extremely hard and that the medal was the result of that dedication. Recalling the moment when the family went to Delhi to receive Raiza after her achievement, she said the atmosphere was overwhelming and made her realise just how far her daughter had come.

She recalled that when Raiza began participating in competitions at a young age, her father would accompany her to events. Over the past two years, she has increasingly travelled to competitions with a professional support team.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts