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Home / Haryana / Asian gold medallists honoured in Jhajjar

Asian gold medallists honoured in Jhajjar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Asian gold medallists being honoured at Sasroli village in Jhajjar district on Monday. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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A felicitation function was organised at Sasroli village on Monday to honour Asian Games 2026 gold medallists Suruchi Phogat of the same village and Kamaljeet Singh of Sulkha village in Rewari district for their marvellous performance in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event in Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress MP Deepender Hooda, accompanied by Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal, demanded the restoration of the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy, introduced during the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to secure the future of sportspersons winning medals at international events.

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“The BJP government had discontinued the policy in 2015, despite its success in encouraging sporting talent. Uttar Pradesh and other states had adopted similar policies, while Haryana had moved away from the system of offering jobs to medal-winning athletes,” Deepender claimed.

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The MP pointed out that Haryana, which accounts for around 2 per cent of the country's population, had contributed 15 of India's 21 gold medals at the Asian Games, either through individual victories or as key members of winning teams.

“Despite Haryana's contribution to India's medal tally, why are the Commonwealth Games not being held in the state? Haryana's athletes win medals at international events, but the benefits and opportunities go elsewhere. What kind of justice is this?” he asked.

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The Congress leader said hosting the Commonwealth Games would bring substantial investment to Haryana, besides creating sports infrastructure, academies, Metro rail links, highways and sports villages. He accused the BJP government of favouring Gujarat for major sporting events and infrastructure projects, including the proposed hosting of the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

He maintained that Haryana deserved to host the Commonwealth Games on merit, given the performance of its athletes.

Deepender also appealed to the people to attend the Congress' ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Alleging collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission to influence elections, he claimed that democratic institutions were being weakened.

Targeting the government over concerns surrounding examination systems and employment, the MP said the youth had lost faith in the BJP and were demanding accountability for the uncertainty surrounding their future.

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