Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday appeared to avoid questions about former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma’s letter to the Congress leadership, opposing the projection of Hooda as a chief ministerial candidate for the 2029 state Assembly elections.

Sharma had written a letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Congress state in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh on September 13.

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In it, he criticised the projection of a particular face for the 2029 elections and specifically alleged that Hooda had championed his own projection as the chief ministerial face.

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“Ask the person who has written the letter. He has written the letter, so ask him,” Hooda said while responding to a question from media persons about Sharma’s letter in Indri, where he addressed party workers and leaders under the party’s block-level outreach programme.

When asked further about the letter, Hooda said, “I have given my answer. The person who has written the letter should be asked. I have not said anything.”

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Asked about reports of differences within the Congress in Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand, Hooda rejected the reports and said there was no infighting in the party, instead targeting the BJP over alleged internal differences.

“There is no fight in the Congress. Today, there is a massive internal fight in the BJP,” Hooda claimed.

Citing instances from Haryana, he alleged that BJP leaders were not attending programmes organised by other senior leaders, even by the Chief Minister. He referred to an event in Rewari-Bawal, claiming that Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh did not attend a programme of the Chief Minister.

Hooda also referred to a library-related project in Faridabad, alleging that its inauguration was conducted separately by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and state minister Vipul Goyal within a gap of a couple of hours.

On the Supreme Court issuing a notice to the Election Commission on Form 6, Hooda said the INDIA bloc would continue its protest and march from Parliament to the Election Commission.

He demanded the resignation or removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the functioning of the poll panel.