ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 18

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Hisar Range, has constituted a six-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sirsa, Deepti Garg, a 2020-cadre IPS officer, to look into the alleged sexual harassment of girl students by the principal of a government senior secondary school in Jind district.

The other members are Narwana DSP Amit Bhatia, DSP Geetika Jakhar, SHO Mukesh Rani, SI Prem Kumari and SI Pooja

The other SIT members are Narwana DSP Amit Bhatia, DSP Geetika Jakhar, Jind women police station SHO Mukesh Rani, sub-inspector Prem Kumari and sub-inspector Pooja, SHO of the cyber crime police station in Jind district. Sources said the ADGP had directed the SIT to conclude the investigation within 10 days and also ensure counselling of all victims in the case.

The Jind police had arrested the principal after registering an FIR under Sections 354 A, 341 and 342 of the IPC and Section 10 of the POCSO Act on October 30. The principal is in jail. The girls had accused the principal of sexual harassment and molestation inside his room and also in the classroom. The principal was posted in the school for six years.

The State Commission for Women had raised the issue after an anonymous complaint was filed with it. Later, the Jind administration marked an inquiry to the committee on prevention of sexual harassment. The Child Welfare Committee of Jind had also recorded the statements of the victims and counselled them.

Another inquiry was instituted by the Higher Education Department headed by Additional Director Amrita Siwach, which had visited the school and recorded the statements of students, parents and teachers.

The sources said some more girls would record their statements before the inquiry team of the Higher Education Department, which arrived in the school on Thursday. “Teachers are trying to pressure students on the issue as they fear they may face transfer if more students come out with new statements,” said a woman who appeared before the inquiry team.

