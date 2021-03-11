Aspirants for civic body poll begin lobbying for ticket

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 27

With the announcement of civil body polls, scheduled on June 19, ticket aspirants for the post of chairperson, who will be elected through direct voting, as well as for ward councilors, have started lobbying for their ticket.

They are making rounds of their leaders for the ticket. The ruling BJP will contest civic body polls on party symbol, while AAP has already declared to contest on symbol, but the Congress is yet to finalise whether to contest on symbol on not.

Four civic bodies including Nissing, Gharaunda, Assandh and Tararoi are going to the polls. This is the first time when the Municipal Committee and Council’s chairperson will be elected through direct voting. BJP leaders or its supported candidates are the chairpersons on all four seats and the prestige of the BJP is at stake to retain all four seats. However, the BJP-JJP is yet to decide whether they are going in polls with alliance or separately. “On each seat, we have five to six ticket aspirants for the chairperson post. The party leadership will take the final call about the candidates, but we will definitely retain all four seats,” said Yogendra Rana, BJP district president.

Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA, said at present Gharaunda had a chairman with the support of the BJP, and they would ensure the BJP candidate won from this seat.Virender Rathore, Congress secretary, said the Congress would take final call in a day or two over contesting elections on symbol or not. “After the final call from the party cadre, we will work accordingly, but we also have five to six ticket aspirants for the chairman post for each civil body,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said the majority of leaders want that the Congress should contest on the party symbol. AAP north zone president Prof BK Kaushik, said AAP would contest on party symbol.

80,315 voters to elect 62 councillors

Apart from electing four chairpersons, 80,315 voters will elect 62 councillors for four civic bodies. As many as 18,804 voters will elect 15 councillors in Taraori, while 28,692 voters will elect 17 councillors in Gharaunda, 13 councillors will be elected by 11,678 voters at Nissing and 17 councillors by 21,141 voters in the Assandh civic body.