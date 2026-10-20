‘Assault, stripping’: Haryana rights panel looks to apex court in police ‘torture’ case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has gone to the Supreme Court against the state police over the alleged torture of a person, Rakesh Sharma, whose wife, Khushi, has accused the police of subjecting him to “physical assault, stripping, coercion, threats”, and being “forced to sign blank papers”.

The couple are facing trial in a 2024 case pertaining to cheating, forgery and disappearance of evidence. As there were no CCTV cameras at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit in Gurugram, despite the Supreme Court directives in Paramvir Singh Saini’s case of 2020, the commission has sent the reference under Section 18(b) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, reasoning that it could not reach a logical conclusion. It made the submission that surveillance might be ensured in interrogation cells at all police stations as well as State Crime Branch offices and CIA units.

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The court had directed in Saini case that all police stations be equipped with cameras. The story came to light when Khushi alleged that her husband suffered seizure-like symptoms and was shifted to the PGIMS, Rohtak. Rakesh was in police custody from May 4 to May 8.

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During a hearing on May 25, the commission directed the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, to send a report on the allegations and preserve the footage from May 3 to May 9 pertaining to State Crime Branch, Bhondsi; CIA branch, Sector 40; and Police Station Civil Lines, where Rakesh was allegedly tortured.

On July 23, the commission observed that reports of the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, said cameras had been installed in all police stations, however, as per the report of the DSP, State Crime Branch, “CCTV footage pertaining to CIA Branch, Sector-40, Gurugram, is neither available nor preserved”.

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After scanning the list of police stations with cameras, the commission’s Bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that no cameras were installed in CIA units and said it “raises serious concerns”.

During a hearing on July 30, it perused a report of the DCP, West Gurugram, that the CIA “is a special unit” that assists in “crime investigation.” It reasons that no FIR is registered in any of the units, though informers and other informants usually visit the units, and if cameras are installed, they would apprehend disclosure of their identity.

DGP Ajay Singhal also attended the hearing through video conference. The commission said as interrogation during police remand was usually conducted in “Interrogation Cells”, such as CIA or Crime Branch units, the statutory safeguards were required to be implemented there.

Asked why interrogation rooms were not under surveillance, the DGP replied, “It is the prerogative of the Investigating Officer of the Investigating Agency to interrogate accused at any place”, and that cameras are being installed at all police stations. Since the matter is sub judice, “no further direction can be issued by this Commission,” he added.

However, the commission said the directions issued in the case could not be interpreted narrowly by restricting their application to “conventional police stations only.” During a hearing on October 15, it noted that the reference of the case was forwarded to the SC on August 24. As the court was due to hear the case on December 7, the commission adjourned the matter to December 15.